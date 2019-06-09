Milton coach on leave following accusations of inappropriate text conversations

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A coach at Milton High School has been removed from her duties pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate text conversations with student-athletes.

The coach, whose name was not released, was removed from her position Sunday, according to a statement issued by Superintendent Mary C. Gormley.

On Tuesday, concerned parties made school officials aware of the issue, accusing the coach of excessively texting and contacting the students throughout the day, evening and on weekends.

According to Gormley, the coach is also facing allegations of engaging in inappropriate conversations and inquiring into the student’s personal lives.

“We are disappointed and concerned by this alleged conduct. The district takes very seriously its duty and obligation to care for our student-athletes. We continue to remain committed to our efforts to ensure a safe learning community,” the statement read.

The Milton Police Department has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

