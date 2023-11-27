MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milton Marine veteran and firefighter is hoping to help others who have served stay warm this winter by collecting clothing donations for veterans who are homeless.

Matt Clifford is collecting clothing for homeless veterans at locations across Milton after he said he saw a great need in the veteran community.

“There’s a growing epidemic of homelessness, especially in the veteran community,” he said. “I believe that any little bit helps.”

There are drop-off locations across Milton, including at the fire stations, Quincy College, and Ulin Memorial Rink.

“If I can give back to a community that I care so much about, especially the ones who are in need, that’s what matters most to me,” he added.

The drive is especially looking for men’s and women’s hats, coats, gloves, blankets, scarves, hand/feet warmers, and winter pants.

