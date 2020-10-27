MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton High School students transitioned to fully remote learning Tuesday after positive COVID-19 cases led to a lack of staffing.

The positive cases at the school and the subsequent quarantine requirements of close contacts meant that there was not enough staffing to safely keep the building open in the hybrid model, Superintendent James Jette wrote in a letter to the community.

Fully remote learning is slated to last through Nov. 9, with in-person learning scheduled to resume on Nov. 10.

“We understand these are challenging times for us all and even more so for families with younger children,” Jette wrote. “With that said, I can assure you that the Milton Public Schools’ faculty and staff are committed to doing their very best to provide our students with the best educational experience possible.”

No additional information has been released.

