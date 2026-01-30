MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Milton went up in flames Friday when the homeowner said he was using a blowtorch to clear ice from the roof.

Sky 7 HD flew over the home on Craig Street shortly after 4 p.m., showing thick smoke billowing out of the roof.

The homeowner told 7NEWS he was up on a ladder trying to melt ice in his gutter when the fire started. He said he was able to get down from the ladder once the flames broke out to call 911. He said his wife as also inside the home at the time but was able to get out safely.

Milton fire officials said the blaze began in the attic and quickly spread to several other sections of the home.

The fire has since been put out; no one was hurt.

