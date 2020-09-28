Milton leaders concerned about in-person education after teens gather for large party

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton Public Schools leaders say they are concerned about in-person education going forward after reports of a large gathering of high school-aged teenagers.

Administrators said they received reports of a large gathering near Presidents Golf Course on the Quincy line on Friday night.

While they did not know how many people attended or who organized it, officials said in-person gatherings could halt the town’s hybrid learning plan due to coronavirus concerns.

“We are asking all parents, guardians and teens in Milton and our bordering communities to take this pandemic seriously,” Superintendent James F. Jette and School Committee Chair Sheila Egan Varela wrote in a letter. “Behavior like this will only jeopardize Milton’s current hybrid return to school protocol, as well as other public school districts and private schools’ plans.”

Reports of large parties and gatherings have derailed in-person learning at many schools and universities across Massachusetts in recent weeks.

