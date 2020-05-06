MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Milton man accused of brandishing a samurai sword during a fight in Milton Tuesday night has been released on personal recognizance.

Paul Kawwakinsky was caught on camera Wednesday walking out of police headquarters wrapped in a white blanket after he was arrested outside his Kahler Avenue home the night before.

“It stared inside the house and it spilled outside into the street,” Deputy Police Chief James O’Neil said.

Police said the man went on the attack around midnight after inviting friends over for a cookout.

“One of the males tried to calm the tensions down inside the house,” O’Neil said. “Another subject reacted by getting a baseball bat and a sword and struck another male individual inside the home on the head with the bat.”

Both the victim and Kawwakinsky were treated and released from a local hospital

Now, he is facing several charges

“The defendant sustained some slash wounds to his chest and arms as the result of the victim from the baseball bat assault who had armed himself with a knife,” O’Neil said. “Trying to defend himself.

Police believe that alcohol may have played a role in the attack and upon seeing the size of the sword, they said it was sheer luck that things ended the way that they did.

“It could have been a lot worse,” O’Neil said. “We had the person with the kitchen knife who was not charged and sort of wielded it in a defensive manner to get away from the person with the bat and the sword.”

Kawwakinsky was ordered not to have any contact with the people associated with the incident pending a trial.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)