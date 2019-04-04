Milton police arrest man caught with loaded gun in stolen car

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Milton officers on patrol Wednesday night were able to recover a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun.

The two officers were monitoring the area of Belvoir Road just before 10 p.m. when they came across an occupied car that had been reported stolen from New Bedford a week earlier, according to Milton police.

After placing a 19-year-old from Milton under arrest, the officers allegedly found a loaded .40-caliber Sig Sauer P229 with 11 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

