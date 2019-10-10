Milton police ask for help in search for missing woman last seen in hospital gown

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 27-year-old woman who may be in danger.

Shadon Ellison of Boston was last seen in the Milton Hospital area in a hospital gown and no shoes, according to a release issued by police.

She may have acquired a gray jacket while walking outside the hospital grounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milton police at 617-698-3800.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)