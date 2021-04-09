Milton police investigating after 12 vehicles found with smashed windows

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Milton are investigating after at least 12 vehicles were found with smashed windows earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

The windows were damaged around or after midnight Tuesday on Clapp Street, Coolidge Road, Craig Street, Fairbanks Road, Magnolia Street, Otis Street, Robbins Street and Waldeck Road, according to the Milton Police Department.

Police believe rocks were thrown through the windows.

“Although no motive has been determined at this time, this appears to be a random act of vandalism,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milton police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)