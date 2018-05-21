Milton police are looking to identify this break-in suspect. Courtesy Milton Police Department.

Milton police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was recorded on surveillance camera breaking into a house earlier this month.

Police shared surveillance video footage of the May 7 break-in on the department’s Facebook page Sunday.

In the video, a man can be seen walking into a house on Brook Road about 1:30 p.m. before quickly leaving after realizing the house had surveillance cameras. He is also seen making sure that the family dog does not get loose, calling it to go back inside the house after walking out the door with him.

The suspect was last seen walking through backyards on Brook Road toward Centre Street.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Milton police Det. Gennes Seaton at 617-898-4836 or gseaton@mpdmilton.org.

