Milton police officer on leave, under investigation due to allegations of misconduct

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Milton Police Department announced Thursday night that they have placed one of their own on leave due to allegations of misconduct.

Mother Risa King said she was shaken to the core last month when her 14-year-old son who is Black and another teen who is Hispanic told her they were verbally assaulted by the officer while at her house for a sleepover.

King said the teens were watching a Celtics game when the officer, who is white, went on an unprovoked, racially charged verbal assault directed at the two teens and their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“The vulgarities that were used and the yelling at the kids and very aggressively approaching them in their faces,” she said. “You know, they were bullied.”

An internal affairs investigation has been launched and Milton police said they have contacted the Department of Children and Families. The Westwood Police Department has launched a criminal investigation as well in relation to these accusations because that is where the incident allegedly occurred.

King said immediately following the verbal altercation, the officer’s husband drove the boys home and the sleepover was abruptly canceled.

“I would like it to be investigated as a hate crime because he was targeted because he’s Black,” she said.

The officer has been placed on leave though King said she does not want the officer to be fired. However, she does think this is not something that can be simply brushed under the carpet. She is calling for the department to conduct sensitivity training in light of this incident.

“My heart is too big to want her to lose her job. I don’t want her to lose her job. I want her to be reassigned. She shouldn’t be on the streets with a gun.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)