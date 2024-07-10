MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Milton are warning residents as they search for suspects behind a string of bold break-ins and thefts.

Three vehicles have been stolen from residents, according to authorities.

“The group of suspects seem to be semi-organized and utilize dark clothing, facemask, gloves, and carry backpacks/bags,” Milton police wrote on Facebook.

According to police the incidents have occurred during the early morning hours, though they further warned “they can still occur at any time of day.”

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call the Milton Police at 617-698-3800.

