MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milton school has been in lockdown for almost two hours after a bullet was found in the sink of a second floor bathroom.

First responders from Milton, Boston and Quincy immediately arrived at the Pierce Middle School, and are searching for a weapon that may have accompanied the bullet.

“With the recent events that have occurred around the country, I fully understand that situations like this evoke considerable anxiety and fear along with the need to know exact details,” said Superintendent James Jette in an email to parents. “Unfortunately, during this type of situation, there is no one able to answer the phones or respond to emails; the focus is on a response to the emergency.”

He said communications will follow for families as soon as possible, including to announce the end of the lockdown.

An ambulance was called to the school in an unrelated matter to assist a student with a known medical condition.

