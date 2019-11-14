Milton selectman accused of driving while under the influence

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milton selectman was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was running in a parking lot in Hanson on Nov. 7 found Anthony Farrington behind the wheel, according to the Hanson Police Department.

Farrington was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence after it was determined that he was unfit to drive, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

