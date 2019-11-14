Milton selectman facing OUI charge

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milton selectman is facing an operating under the influence charge after police say they found him unconscious in his black BMW last week, police say.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside the fire department found Selectman Anthony Farrington with his head down and his eyes closed in a running car, according to Milton Police Chief Michael Miksch.

When officers spoke with Farrington, Miksch said, “Upon the officers speaking to him they realized he was under the influence or appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

When officers asked Farrington if he’d been drinking, he allegedly said he had but wouldn’t provide details.

Neither Farrington nor the town provided a statement regarding the allegations.

