Milton selectman facing OUI charges

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Milton selectman is facing charges of operating under the influence after police say they found him unconscious in his black BMW last week, police say.

Hanson police responded to reporting to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked outside the fire department found the car running with the driver, later identified as Anthony Farrington, with his head down and eyes closed, according to Chief Michael Miksch.

“Upon the officers speaking to him they realized he was under the influence or appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” Miksch said.

Officers say they observed slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and general unsteadiness.

When officers asked Farrington if he’d been drinking, court documents show Farrington said he had but wouldn’t provide any more details.

Neither Farrington or the town provided a statement regarding the allegations.

Police are urging the public to drive responsibly.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)