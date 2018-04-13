Milton teacher’s aide accused of inappropriately touching kindergarten girl in class

MILTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A Milton teacher’s aide charged with assaulting a 6-year-old kindergarten student has been ordered held on $10,000 bail.

John O’Connor, 55, of Milton, pleaded not guilty Friday to indecent assault and battery charges in Quincy District Court.

The alleged incident happened last week inside a classroom at the Cunningham Elementary School. O’Connor was removed from the school after police said the victim told her mother about the encounter.

O’Connor inappropriately touched the girl while the regular teacher was out of the classroom, according to a police report. Prosecutors said other students were present when the incident took place.

“He would review her work and she would be standing between his legs while he was sitting in the teacher’s chair. The desk and chair are facing the wall and other students would be sitting behind them. The other students could not see because they would be reading, according to the victim,” prosecutor Moira Daly said. “She says that sometimes he would touch her in the afternoon and when they were doing math centers in the class.”

The victim told her mother that she had been touched at least five times, according to the police report.

“When asked if it was more than five times, the victim said ‘yes.’ When asked if it was more than 10 times, the victim started crying and said ‘I don’t want to talk about this anymore. I don’t want to get in trouble,’” Daly told the court.

Parents at the school say they are disgusted by the allegations, calling them “unacceptable.” Others who know O’Connor called his alleged behavior “very uncharacteristic.”

If O’Connor posts bail, a judge has ordered him to stay away from children under the age of 16. He is due back in court in June.

