MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton voters Wednesday rejected a mandate to use land in the town to develop more multi-family housing.

In a 5115-4336 vote, “No” was the victor, taking 54 percent of the vote, thereby overturning the town’s state-mandated zoning plan.

The decision could prompt legal action if the town does not find a way to comply with the MBTA Communities Act, which requires communities served by the T to zone multi-family housing.

“I’m disappointed that a select group of Milton residents chose to be part of the problem rather than the solution to our housing affordability crisis,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said on X, formerly Twitter. “My office has made it clear that compliance with the law is mandatory. When a municipality elects to evade its responsibility to comply with the law, we will meet our responsibility to enforce the law.”

I’m disappointed that a select group of Milton residents chose to be part of the problem rather than the solution to our housing affordability crisis.



My office has made it clear that compliance with the law is mandatory.



(1/2) — Andrea Joy Campbell (@MassAGO) February 15, 2024

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)