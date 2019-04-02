Milton woman accused of running multi-million dollar black-market marijuana delivery service

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 51-year-old Milton woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly running a multi-million dollar black-market marijuana delivery service that operated in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

Deana Martin has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. She is slated to appear in federal court in Boston on Tuesday.

Martin owned and managed Northern Herb, which had a website that sold an array of products including raw marijuana, pre-rolled cigarettes, and marijuana edibles, according to a charging document.

While Northern Herb purported to provide medical marijuana, prosecutors allege it did not require a customer to provide proof of a medical marijuana card. It’s also alleged that the business would deliver marijuana to unattended locations where unknown third parties might have access to it.

Northern Herb is said to have used locations in Canton, Milton, Foxborough, and Hyde Park to store and distribute marijuana. They employed at least 25 workers.

Martin is accused of setting up incentives for her employees based on monthly marijuana sales. One such incentive was a reward for selling more than 10 pounds of marijuana per month, according to investigators.

From May 2016 through July 2018, Northern Herb allegedly raked in $14 million, and Martin herself is said to have claimed an income of $80,000 per month.

Martin allegedly controlled numerous bank accounts into which funds derived from Northern Herb sales were laundered, and she is said to have used several accounts in another person’s name to conceal her control over the money and to hide it from U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Martin paid more than $300,000 towards the mortgage on her house and to buy a 2017 Porsche Boxster, among other things, according to investigators.

Prosecutors allege that Northern Herb did not withhold or pay taxes on its millions of dollars in sales and did not remit or pay employment taxes in connection with its workforce or issue its employees W-2s or 1099s.

If convicted, Martin faces up to 40 years in prison, a minimum of four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.

