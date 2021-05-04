Milton woman pleads guilty to charges in connection with multimillion-dollar marijuana enterprise

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Milton woman has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the role she played as manager of an illegal multimillion-dollar marijuana delivery service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts announced Tuesday.

Deana Martin, 53, has pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion, one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and three counts of money laundering.

Martin, along with Tatiana Fridkes, were indicted in May 2019 in connection with their management of Northern Herb, a marijuana delivery service that operated in the Bay State from 2015 to 2018. Fridkes has since pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Martin, who prosecutors say owned and managed Northern Herb, ran a website that sold raw marijuana, pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, and marijuana edibles.

Northern Herb purported to provide medical marijuana but prosecutors say the company did not require customers to provide proof of a medical marijuana card. The company also used locations in Canton, Milton, Foxborough, and Hyde Park to store and distribute marijuana, and employed at least 25 workers.

Revenue from marijuana sales exceeded $14 million and Northern Herb did not withhold or pay taxes on the profits, according to prosecutors.

Martin, who is slated to be sentenced in September, could face decades in prison.

