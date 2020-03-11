Mini horse from NH adjusting to life on wheels after being bitten by poisonous snake

AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - A disabled mini horse from New Hampshire that was bitten by a poisonous snake is now adjusting to life on wheels.

Teaspoon, a 5-month-old rescue, was bitten on the back of her hoof, according to Walkin’ Pets, an Amherst-based business that specializes in assisting handicapped pets. One of her legs became necrotic, requiring amputation surgery.

Teaspoon’s owners knew they would be unable to care for her but didn’t want to euthanize her. That’s when Walkin’ Pets stepped up to assist.

The pet mobility company built a full-support Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair, the first-ever built for a horse. Using an existing wheelchair frame donated from Panda Paws, Walkin’ Pets says it added the front attachment, wheels, and struts to convert the wheelchair into a full support cart that Teaspoon needed.

Teaspoon’s amputation is scheduled for later this week. The wheelchair will help support her and keep her moving throughout her rehabilitation process.

Panda Paws says it will be covering all costs associated with her surgery.

To make a donation, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)