Mini pony gets police escort home after running loose on highway

(WHDH) — A miniature pony got a police escort home after breaking free and running down a highway in Clewiston, Florida, on Tuesday.

Police responding to a call of an animal loose on US Highway 27 found the pony galavanting through traffic, officials said.

“After a short foot pursuit and officers realizing they need to step their cardio game up, we successfully took the pony into custody,” the Clewiston Police Department said in a Facebook post. “After interviewing the pony, he was released as he was just trying to train for a future marathon. After a few carrots, he was brought back to his pasture.”

Police thanked the community for providing them with carrots to lure the pony.

