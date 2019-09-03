Miniature horse spotted on American Airlines flight

(WHDH) — Passengers on a recent American Airlines flight were stunned to see a miniature horse calmly waiting for takeoff.

Evan Nowak says he spotted the service horse, named Flirty, aboard a flight from Chicago to Omaha last week.

“At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3, and horses,” Nowak joked in a Tweet.

Trained miniature horses are permitted as service animals on American Airlines flights, according to the airline’s website.

Crew members said they had never encountered a horse on a flight before and stopped to take a photo with Flirty.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)