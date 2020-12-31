BOSTON (WHDH) - Minimum wage is set to increase to $13.50 per hour in Massachusetts on Friday.

In June 2018, Massachusetts enacted a law that set the minimum wage to increase each year until it reaches $15 in 2023.

Tipped employees will also get a raise Friday, and must be paid a minimum of $5.55 per hour provided that their tips bring them up to at least $13.50 per hour. If the total hourly rate including tips does not equal $13.50, then the employer must make up the difference.

Attorney General Maura Healey said that the hike in minimum wage comes at a crucial time.

“As residents across our state continue to struggle amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s vital that workers are paid the wages to which they are legally entitled and that their rights are protected,” she said.

Workers who believe that their rights have been violated in the workplace can file a complaint at www.mass.gov/ago/fld, or call the office’s Fair Labor Hotline at (617) 727-3465.

