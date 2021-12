BOSTON (WHDH) - Minimum wage is set to increase in Massachusetts on the first day of 2022.

It is set to rise from $13.50 an hour to $14.25 an hour on Jan. 1.

This is the second to last increase before it settles at $15 an hour in 2023.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will also increase to $6.15 an hour.

