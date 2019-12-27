BOSTON (WHDH) - Workers in Massachusetts who earn minimum wage will see a jump in their paychecks starting next month.

Minimum wage will be raised from $12 to $12.75 on Jan. 1 as part of the state’s 5-year plan to ultimately increase it to $15.

Tipped workers will see their minimum wage change from $4.35 to $4.95 on Jan. 1. By 2023, tipped minimum wage will reach $6.75.

Currently, the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25.

