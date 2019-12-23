Minivan crashes into building in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a minivan slammed into a building in Newburyport on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 180 Low St. found a banged-up van that had veered off the road.

Video from Sky7 HD showed heavy frontend damage to the minivan. The building did not appear to be damaged.

No serious injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

