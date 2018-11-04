Minivan goes up in flames in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quick-acting Hanover firefighters are being credited with extinguishing a burning minivan on Sunday before it could spread to a nearby building.

Fire crews responding to a reported vehicle fire in front of the Siam Cusine Restaurant around 3:25 p.m. found a fully involved minivan in close proximity to the restaurant, officials said.

In a post on social media, fire officials said, “Nice job by members of Group 2 who prevented further spread to the building; only minor damage caused by the heat.”

There were no reported injuries.

