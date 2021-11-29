BOSTON (WHDH) - A minivan was left teetering on the steps of Boston City Hall Plaza on Monday morning.

Video from SKY7-HD showed the front wheels of the minivan dangling over the steps.

A livery driver had been involved in the accident, Boston police said.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)