BOSTON (WHDH) - A minivan was left teetering on the steps of Boston City Hall Plaza on Monday morning.
Video from SKY7-HD showed the front wheels of the minivan dangling over the steps.
A livery driver had been involved in the accident, Boston police said.
There were no reported injuries.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story
