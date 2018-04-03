Minivan slams into back of school bus in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash Tuesday morning involving a minivan and school bus in Brockton.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. near Sully Road and Jon Drive.

The Enterprise reports the bus was at a stop sign at the time of the crash. Students were on board the bus.

Photos from the scene showed heavy damage to the front of the van.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

