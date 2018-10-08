WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Another minke whale has died after beaching in Massachusetts.

The whale stranded in Wellfleet on Saturday.

A marine mammal rescue and research team at the International Fund for Animal Welfare responded to the scene and performed a health assessment. The whale was found in be in such poor health that it was euthanized.

A necropsy to determine the cause of death was planned for Monday.

Minke whales are in the midst what the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration call an “exceptional die-off” in New England. About two dozen of the marine mammals have died in the region this year. The deaths remain under investigation.

Minkes are the smallest of the baleen whales.

