Minneapolis officials look to ‘dismantle’ police department

With global outrage increasing over the death of George Floyd after police officers knelt on his neck, Minneapolis officials are vowing to change the department.

“We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety,” City Council President Lisa Bender tweeted.

“This is a moment in time where we can totally change the way our police department operates,” said Mayor Jacob Frey.

This comes as the Minneapolis Police Department undergoes three separate investigations into Floyd’s death — a state criminal case, a state department of human rights investigation and a civil investigation conducted by the FBI.

The four now-former officers are all in custody and facing charges related to Floyd’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)