MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) – Football fans received the warmest of welcomes from the coldest city to ever host the Super Bowl. They call it Minnesota nice, and fans notice right when they get off the plane.

There are hundreds of volunteers who are not just there to answer questions and give directions—they really hope fans embrace the chilly temperatures in the twin cities.

7News also ran into former Minnesota Vikings player Ezra Tuaolo, whose uncle played for the Patriots. Tuaolo has called Minneapolis home for the last 30 years.

Large amounts of fans are headed to the Bold North from Boston and Philadelphia, two towns known for their passionate and sometimes aggressive fandom.

Minnesotans say they’re happy to play mediator, but deep down – because their Vikings got the heave ho from the Eagles last week – most people in the city are backing the Pats.

