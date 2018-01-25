Minnie Mouse receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WHDH) — Minnie Mouse is the newest celebrity to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The honor comes on the 90th anniversary of Minnie’s first animated film, “Steamboat Willie.” Minnie’s sweetheart Mickey received his own star back in 1978, on the film’s 50th anniversary.

“In true Hollywood fashion, she delivered a memorable performance but Mickey got all the credit,” Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger said at the ceremony. “After 90 years in show business, it’s certainly about time you got your star.”

The star is the 2,627th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Singer Katy Perry joined Minnie to unveil the star Monday on Hollywood Boulevard.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)