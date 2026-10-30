LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Friday is the last day for Massachusetts voters to voice their choice before Election Day. With early voting ending, and the election just days away, candidates are pulling out all the stops.

Republican gubenatorial candidate Mike Minogue visited Lowell Thursday, hosting a “Meet Mike” event at the Owl Diner to meet with voters.

Minogue said he is feeling good about the election and said he believes voters are ready for a change.

Governor Maura Healey attended the ribbon cutting for the new veterans home in Holyoke Thursday. It was previously known as The Soldiers’ Home.

The facility was rebuilt after dozens of veterans died there during a COVID-19 outbreak.

Healey said rebuilding the home was part of her original campaign promises.

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