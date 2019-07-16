Minor injuries for 6 children after school bus crash on Route 128 in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Six children are being treated for minor injuries after their school bus collided with another vehicle on Route 128 in Beverly, state police said.

Eleven children were on the bus from the Brookwood School, a day school in Manchester-by-the-Sea, when it was rear-ended by another vehicle this afternoon, police said. The collision left the bus facing against traffic in the middle of the road.

The force of the collision sent the bus spinning several times.

“All of a sudden it started spinning. Everyone was like, bouncing around,” 8-year-old Reese Johnson, a student on the bus, said.

First responders treated six children for minor injuries at the scene and one was taken to Beverly hospital by emergency services, police said. Another bus took the remaining children to the hospital as a precaution.

Reeses’s mother, Shannon Johnson said she was stuck in traffic behind the accident while she was on her way to pick him up from the school.

She described the moment she was informed of the situation as, “heart-thumping.”

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

