Minor injuries, heavy delays reported after car carrier and tractor-trailer collide on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car carrier and tractor-trailer collided during rush hour on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford Monday.

Crews responding to the scene on the northbound side of the road just before Exit 33 found debris scattered all over the roadway and the two vehicles stopped right in the middle.

Heavy delays and only minor injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

