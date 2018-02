HOLYOKE, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials responded to a dangerous crash in Holyoke on Sunday.

The crash happened on Interstate 91 northbound.

Cleanup crews used a crane to pull the car back onto the highway.

There were minor injuries reported.

Police are investigating.

