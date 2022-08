WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Firefighters responded to a tractor trailer crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike heading eastbound.

The Fire Department said the driver suffered minor injuries and the crews are dealing with a fuel spill at the scene by mile marker 106.

Officials said to expect delays should heading eastbound on the Turnpike.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)