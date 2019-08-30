Minor League Baseball player speaks out for first time after wife, child, mother-in-law killed

Minor League Baseball player Blake Bivens broke his silence two days after his wide, child, and mother-in-law were killed at their Virginia home.

The 24-year-old pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays posted a picture of his family members on Thursday.

The post read, “Two days ago my heart turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words.”

62-year-old Joan Bernard, 25-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens, and 14-month-old Cullen Micah Bivens were found dead on Tuesday.

The three victims were allegedly killed by a family member. Police say the suspect, Matthew Bernard, is the brother-in-law of Blake Bivens.

Authorities say they tried to arrest Bernard after receiving a call from a neighbor that someone had been shot.

He was eventually captured near a wooded area.

