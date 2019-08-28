(WHDH) — A concerned dog had a “minor pupmergency” while on a flight from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina last week.

Passenger Robert Kearley recorded the pup racing up and down the plane’s aisle in search for its owner who temporarily left their seat.

Fellow passengers petted the dog as it passed by.

The owner eventually reappeared and the dog excitedly jumped up as its tail wagged.

Had a minor pupmergency on my flight back earlier today. This little guy’s owner disappeared and he paced the aisle for a solid five minutes. Luckily the search came to an end, and the two were happily reunited. cc: @Delta @darth pic.twitter.com/v8GnsHbNR5 — Robert Kearley (@bkearley) August 24, 2019

