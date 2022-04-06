NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Needham family got a big surprise Wednesday morning.

“I didn’t expect anything like this,” said Ronni Eisenberg. “Miracles do happen!”

The miracle? The marriage of her 45-year-old son Lee Eisenberg to his wife Emily which took place in Los Angeles over the weekend.

After dating for three years and through a couple of COVID-related postponements, the exchange of vows was something his mom and dad thought would never happen.

“He was the California bachelor and had an awesome life,” said dad Amos Eisenberg.

“I always said that I was going to take up billboard space if you got married and I really forgot about it for the first few years,” Ronni said.

But Lee did not forget and he decided to take the joke one step further. He got a billboard truck to hit the streets in Needham with his mom’s face on it to let drivers know dreams really do come true.

Ronni said her son is a tv producer in Hollywood so he is used to drama. Friends also came out to see the whole production. The Eisenbergs said they are just excited to welcome a new member into their family.

“They’re so much in love, and it was a magical wedding and this is really the end result,” said Ronnie.

The Eisenberg family said that this truck will be traveling around for eight hours throughout Needham and Newton

