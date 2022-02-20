MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman recently met her son for the first time after giving birth while in a coma more than two months ago.

“It’s big. It’s a new experience, but I’m excited to become a mom,” said new mother Macenzee Keller.

Keller had been waiting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 until after she gave birth just before she contracted the virus and became seriously ill.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section in November, Keller giving birth while in a coma and on a ventilator.

“We’ve tried very hard to make sure that we love him and hold him as much as we know that she would have if she had been there from day one,” said Brandi Milliner, Keller’s mother.

After months in the hospital, the new mother is expected to return home next week.

“[It was] a very long, hard road where we didn’t know if she was going to recover, or what her life would be like if she did recover,” Milliner said. “Never give up hope, no matter what. Miracles happen every single day.”

Keller said she hopes her story will encourage other women who are pregnant, or planning to get pregnant, to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)