BOSTON (WHDH) - In an outfit that delighted local coffee drinkers, Melissa Sapini took the stage at the recent Miss USA pageant in a Dunkin’-themed outfit inspired by the popular DunKings commercial.

Sapini grew up in North Attleboro and spoke to 7NEWS on Thursday about the experience.

“I’m glad to have represented something so much bigger than myself,” she said.

The pageant took place on Sunday. Sapini said the custom costume was immediately a hit with fans and other contestants alike.

“It was honestly something that just brought everybody so much joy and I just remember seeing smiles,” she said. “Even production was taking pictures with the donut.”

Sapini said Dunkin’ worked with her on the project, pairing her with a designer who worked on the set of the DunKings commercial that aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

Beyond the smiles from other people over the weekend, Sapini said working with Dunkin’ has a special meaning for her family.

“The first thing my mom had when she emigrated from Haiti to Massachusetts was Dunkin’ Donuts,” she said. “So, she had her first-ever bagel and it’s just one of those stories that I grew up always hearing.”

“When the opportunity presented itself to work with Dunkin Donuts, I shared that story with them,” Sapini continued.

Sapini came in eighth at this year’s Miss USA pageant, making the first time a contestant from Massachusetts has finished inside the top 10 since 2008.

Though the pageant is now complete, Sapini is not done with Dunkin’. Currently a Suffolk University student, she is featured in a new advertising campaign as a “Dunkin’-tern” for the company.

Sapini said she is proud to represent Massachusetts and Dunkin’ for people all over the country.

“It’s something that brings everyone together and I think that’s what’s amazing about Dunkin’ Donuts,” she said. “We all love coffee. We all love donuts. So, the fact that I was able to be that relatable onstage and backstage just made my entire experience.”

After graduation, Sapini said she plans to pursue her dream of a career in broadcast journalism.

