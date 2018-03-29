Missing 10-year-old girl from Webster found safe

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a missing 10-year-old girl from Webster has been found safe.

Lydia Davis was reported missing by her father. Davis was initially reported to be with her mother, who does not have legal custody of her.

It’s believed that Davis was picked up by her mother, Theresa Beaudette, 35, from another relative’s home on Boyden Street in Webster around 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Webster Police say they were notified that Beaudette, the child, and another relative arrived at a shelter in Milford. Police later learned that the family members abruptly left the shelter. They were said to be traveling in a light blue, four-door 2008 Hyundai Sonata bearing Massachusetts license plate 795TVO.

Beaudette walked into the Northbridge Police Department on Thursday. Both Beaudette and her daughter were unharmed.

Webster detectives, along with the Department of Children and Families are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)