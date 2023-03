BOSTON (WHDH) - A 10-year-old child reported missing Tuesday has been found safe, Boston police confirmed.

Christopher Ayala Mejia of East Boston was last seen around 4 p.m. at the O’Donnell School on Trenton Street in East Boston, according to police, prompting a search.

Police said later Tuesday night that Mejia had been found nearby.

