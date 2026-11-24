WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy who went missing in Wayland Tuesday evening has been found safe, Wayland police announced.

The Wayland Police and Fire Departments said they were notified at approximately 3:18 p.m. that the boy had run away from Wayland Middle School at dismissal.

The search was focused in the area of Wayland Middle School on Main Street, according to the Wayland Police and Fire Departments. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, K9s, and resources from METRO-LEC also assisted in the search.

Police said the boy is being evaluated by EMS.

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