Missing 11-year-old Chelsea girl found safe

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): The 11-year-old missing girl has been reunited with her family, police said.

—-

Police in Chelsea are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Yassli Zelaya was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday leaving her Orange Street home for school, her mother told police.

Zelaya never arrived at Browne Middle School. She was last seen wearing her school uniform with a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The girl is described as 5-foot, 3-inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chelsea Police Department.

