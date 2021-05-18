Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Worcester police say

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester have safely located a missing 12-year-old girl, officials said.

Enayah Vargas was reported missing in the area of Duxbury Road but authorities were able to track her down with the help of the public, according to the Worcester Police Department.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Enayah Vargas has been located. Thank you for your assistance. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) May 18, 2021

We are requesting your help in locating 12-year-old Enayah Vargas. She went missing from the Duxbury Rd area. She may be wearing a white t-shirt with Bruce Lee on the front, dark jeans or camo style pants, and white Nike high top sneakers. Call 508-799-8606. pic.twitter.com/0cUvfl6ALC — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) May 18, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)