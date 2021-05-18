Missing 12-year-old girl found safe, Worcester police say

Worcester Police Department

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester have safely located a missing 12-year-old girl, officials said.

Enayah Vargas was reported missing in the area of Duxbury Road but authorities were able to track her down with the help of the public, according to the Worcester Police Department.

There were no additional details immediately available.

 

