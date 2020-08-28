GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl who had went missing in Grafton on Thursday has been found safe, police said.

Madeline Veech had last been seen leaving her residence in the Bruce Hollow housing complex around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Grafton police.

Police announced Friday morning that she returned home and is safe and well.

No additional information was released.

